Posted on January 9, 2026
Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Russian military said on Friday that it had fired its hypersonic Oreshnik missile at a target in Ukraine as part of what it said was a massive overnight strike on energy facilities and drone manufacturing sites there.
The Defence Ministry said in a statement that the strike was a response to an attempted Ukrainian drone attack on one of President Vladimir Putin's residences at the end of December.
Kyiv has called the Russian assertion that it tried to attack the residence, in Russia's Novgorod's region, "a lie."
(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
