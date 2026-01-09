Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 9, 2026
Jan 9 (Reuters) - IAG on Friday appointed José Antonio Barrionuevo, its British Airways division's finance chief, as the group's new chief financial officer, succeeding Nicholas Cadbury in June 2026.
(Reporting by Rishab Shaju in Bengaluru)
