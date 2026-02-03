Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 3, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 3, 2026
Drax Group may cut over 10% of jobs to enhance UK energy security and transition to lower-carbon generation. The consultation process has started.
Feb 3 (Reuters) - Drax Group on Tuesday said it could cut more than 350 jobs in the UK and North America as part of the power firm's long-term strategy to bolster UK energy security and advance its transition to lower-carbon generation.
The company has begun a consultation process in the UK and will brief employees in North America on potential changes that could result in the job cuts, it said.
The Selby, UK-headquartered Drax has 3,250 employees worldwide, according to its latest annual report.
The company's shares have risen about 46% in the past 12 months as of Monday's market close.
(Reporting by Ankita Bora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)
