UK's power firm Drax Group says it could cut over 10% jobs

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Drax Group on Tuesday said it could cut more than 350 jobs in the UK and North America as part of the power firm's long-term strategy to bolster UK energy security and advance its transition to lower-carbon generation.

The company has begun a consultation process in the UK and will brief employees in North America on potential changes that could result in the job cuts, it said.

The Selby, UK-headquartered Drax has 3,250 employees worldwide, according to its latest annual report.

The company's shares have risen about 46% in the past 12 months as of Monday's market close.

(Reporting by Ankita Bora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)