Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 3, 20263 min read
Last updated: February 3, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 3, 20263 min read
Last updated: February 3, 2026
German voice actors boycott Netflix over AI training clauses in contracts, raising copyright and compensation concerns. Netflix responds with alternative solutions.
By Miranda Murray
BERLIN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - German voice actors have launched a grassroots boycott against Netflix over a contract clause that allows the streaming platform to use their recordings for AI training, a spokesperson for the VDS voice actors' association told Reuters.
Netflix's global footprint has increased demand for dubbed content, with international hits such as South Korea's "Squid Game" and Spain's "Money Heist" attracting audiences far beyond their home markets.
But voice actors, like many in the entertainment industry, are increasingly wary of artificial intelligence upending their livelihood and raising fresh copyright concerns.
SUBTITLES AN ALTERNATIVE
Netflix has sent a letter to German voice actors saying their concerns stem from a misunderstanding of how the U.S. company intends to use the recordings and invited the VDS to an informal discussion, the association's chairperson, Anna-Sophia Lumpe, said on Tuesday.
"They also end the letter with the promise that if people continue to boycott working for them, that content will be shown with German subtitles in Germany," instead of dubbing, she said.
She did not have exact figures on the size of the boycott but said "our efforts and the efforts of the voice actors are generating a response".
A Netflix spokesperson confirmed that the letter exists and said the company is taking the concerns seriously.
NEW CONTRACT CLAUSE
According to the VDS, which represents around 600 members, Netflix's new contracts, introduced at the start of the year, state that recordings may be used to train AI systems, without specifying whether compensation would be provided.
The clause sparked a sharp backlash, with a large majority of voice actors refusing to agree to the terms, Lumpe said.
The association has commissioned a law firm to examine the contract in relation to data privacy, copyright law and the EU AI Act.
The contracts are based on an agreement Netflix reached with the BFFS actors' union in June which requires explicit written consent for the use of any AI-generated digital voice replica.
However, the BFFS said it intentionally left out rules on remuneration for AI-related uses for now.
"This is because there are currently no reference points for appropriate basic remuneration," the union said on its website, adding it wanted "to avoid any unfavourable predetermination at all costs".
(Reporting by Miranda Murray; Editing by Jan Harvey)
Artificial Intelligence (AI) refers to the simulation of human intelligence in machines programmed to think and learn. It encompasses various technologies, including machine learning and natural language processing.
Copyright is a legal term that grants the creator of original works exclusive rights to their use and distribution, typically for a limited time, with the intention of enabling the creator to receive compensation for their intellectual investment.
Dubbing is the process of replacing the original dialogue in a film or television show with a new audio track in a different language, allowing the content to be accessible to a wider audience.
A boycott is a collective decision by a group to abstain from using, buying, or dealing with a person, organization, or country as a form of protest or to express disapproval.
A contract clause is a specific provision or section within a contract that outlines particular terms, conditions, or obligations agreed upon by the parties involved.
Explore more articles in the Finance category