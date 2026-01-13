UK's Persimmon sees growth in 2026 despite market challenges

Persimmon's Growth Expectations for 2026

Jan 13 (Reuters) - British homebuilder Persimmon said on Tuesday it expects continued growth in home completions and profit in 2026 despite an unlikely material improvement in market conditions.

Market Conditions and Consumer Sentiment

Affordability pressures and weak consumer confidence have forced companies like Persimmon to lean more on incentives and marketing to sustain sales.

Impact of Budget on Housing Market

Caution among buyers ahead of the November 26 budget had prompted major homebuilders to warn of continued market softness.

Performance in Home Completions

"Recent reductions in mortgage rates are helpful for our private customers, although we remain mindful of continued affordability constraints," Persimmon said in a statement.

"In addition, fewer bulk sales in the order book, and continued challenges in the registered provider market, are likely to slow our growth in these markets in 2026.

However, the budget, which eased fears of new property taxes or higher stamp duty and was accompanied by improved debt forecasts, has lifted analyst optimism that sidelined buyers could return after a prolonged housing downturn.

In 2025, Persimmon said it completed 11,905 homes, ahead of market expectations of 11,299, and expects underlying profit before tax at the upper end of analysts forecasts of about 440 million pounds ($592.42 million), supported by a higher number of outlets, resilient pricing, and self-help measures.

($1 = 0.7427 pounds)

(Reporting by Aatrayee Chatterjee and Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)