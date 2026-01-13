Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 13, 2026
Jan 13 (Reuters) - Australian pension fund Aware Super said on Tuesday that it had bought a 31.3% stake in the European Outlet Mall Venture (EOMV) platform, which owns and operates four outlet centers worth 2.6 billion euros ($3.03 billion).
The A$210 billion ($140.83 billion) fund will be buying the platform stake from Allianz accounts managed by Pacific Investment Management Co (PIMCO).
($1 = 0.8580 euros)
($1 = 1.4912 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Nichiket Sunil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
