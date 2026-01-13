Whitbread Anticipates Lower Tax Impact from UK Property Rate Increase

Impact of UK Property Rate Hikes on Whitbread

Premier Inn owner Whitbread said on Tuesday it expects a lower-than-anticipated hit from business rate hikes announced in the UK's autumn budget, but warned the proposed changes remain damaging to the wider hospitality sector.

Tax Changes and Hospitality Challenges

In November, UK finance minister Rachel Reeves raised taxes on high-value commercial properties, posing a fresh challenge for the UK's hospitality industry, which has been grappling with labour shortages and high operating costs since the pandemic.

Whitbread's Profit Strategies

Whitbread said it would explore various options to boost profits, margins and returns as higher rateable values push up tax bills.

Projected Financial Impact

The group now expects the measures to result in an impact of about 35 million pounds ($47.1 million) in fiscal 2027, down from its earlier estimate of 40 million-50 million pounds.

The company, which is revamping underperforming restaurants and adding rooms under its five-year growth plan, also said it expects to deliver cost efficiencies of 75 million-80 million pounds in fiscal 2026, as its Premier Inn brand posted positive revenue growth in the UK and Germany.

It was previously targeting 65 million - 70 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7427 pounds)

(Reporting by Rishab Shaju and Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Sumana Nandy)