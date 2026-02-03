Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Britain's former U.S. ambassador, Peter Mandelson, is set to quit the House of Lords, parliament's upper chamber, following new revelations about his links to Jeffrey Epstein, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday citing people familiar with the situation.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Writing by Catarina Demony)
The House of Lords is the upper chamber of the UK Parliament, consisting of appointed members who review legislation and provide expertise on various issues.
Epstein links refer to associations or connections with Jeffrey Epstein, a financier known for his controversial dealings and legal issues related to sex trafficking.
A resignation is the act of formally leaving a position or office, often submitted in writing to an employer or governing body.
