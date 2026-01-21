J D Wetherspoon Anticipates Lower Profits for Fiscal Year 2026

Wetherspoon's Financial Outlook

Jan 21 (Reuters) - J D Wetherspoon warned on Wednesday that fiscal 2026 profit could be below the prior year as the British pub chain grapples with surging costs.

Challenges Facing the Hospitality Sector

The hospitality sector has been struggling to draw in customers amid cost-of-living pressures, with even value-focused players like Wetherspoon warning that wage hikes and higher taxes are weighing on prices and customer sentiment.

Sales Performance and Future Projections

The changes to business rates, a type of property tax on all commercial premises, introduced in November have also raised alarms about possible pub closures and job loses within the industry.

"Profits in the first half are likely to be lower than the comparable period in the previous financial year" Chair Tim Martin said in a statement.

"If the current sales momentum continues, the company currently anticipates a full year trading outcome slightly below that achieved in FY25"

The company said like-for-like sales rose 4.7% in the 25 weeks to January 18, with momentum building through the second quarter and Christmas trading up 8.8%.

($1 = 0.7444 pounds)

(Reporting by Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)