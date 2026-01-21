Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 21, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 21, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 21, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 21, 2026
J D Wetherspoon forecasts a slight dip in fiscal 2026 performance due to higher costs and slower sales, affecting its financial outlook.
Jan 21 (Reuters) - J D Wetherspoon warned on Wednesday that fiscal 2026 profit could be below the prior year as the British pub chain grapples with surging costs.
The hospitality sector has been struggling to draw in customers amid cost-of-living pressures, with even value-focused players like Wetherspoon warning that wage hikes and higher taxes are weighing on prices and customer sentiment.
The changes to business rates, a type of property tax on all commercial premises, introduced in November have also raised alarms about possible pub closures and job loses within the industry.
"Profits in the first half are likely to be lower than the comparable period in the previous financial year" Chair Tim Martin said in a statement.
"If the current sales momentum continues, the company currently anticipates a full year trading outcome slightly below that achieved in FY25"
The company said like-for-like sales rose 4.7% in the 25 weeks to January 18, with momentum building through the second quarter and Christmas trading up 8.8%.
($1 = 0.7444 pounds)
(Reporting by Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Higher costs refer to an increase in expenses that a business incurs, which can affect profitability and operational efficiency.
Trading outcome is the result of a company's sales activities, reflecting the financial performance from transactions conducted during a specific period.
Explore more articles in the Finance category