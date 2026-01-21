Premier Foods Anticipates Strong Annual Profit Driven by Holiday Sales

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Britain's Premier Foods forecast its annual trading profit at the upper end of analysts' estimates on Wednesday, buoyed by a strong uptick in branded product sales over the festive period at the owner of Mr Kipling cakes and Bisto gravy.

Premier Foods has been operating in a highly competitive retail environment where shopper demand is heavily shaped by discounts and in-store promotions, and has increasingly leaned towards launching products focused on nutrition, convenience, seasonal cooking and sustainable packaging.

Analysts were expecting trading profit of 193 million pounds-198.2 million pounds ($259.3 million-$266.3 million) for fiscal 2026, according to a company-compiled consensus.

The company, one of UK's largest food producers with more than 4,000 people, reported a 5.2% rise in branded revenue growth over the Christmas period, extending the growth seen in the previous quarter.

($1 = 0.7444 pounds)

(Reporting by Ankita Bora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sumana Nandy)