Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 21, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 21, 2026
Premier Foods expects its annual trading profit to reach the upper end of analysts' estimates, driven by strong branded product sales and Sweet Treats division growth.
Jan 21 (Reuters) - Britain's Premier Foods forecast its annual trading profit at the upper end of analysts' estimates on Wednesday, buoyed by a strong uptick in branded product sales over the festive period at the owner of Mr Kipling cakes and Bisto gravy.
Premier Foods has been operating in a highly competitive retail environment where shopper demand is heavily shaped by discounts and in-store promotions, and has increasingly leaned towards launching products focused on nutrition, convenience, seasonal cooking and sustainable packaging.
Analysts were expecting trading profit of 193 million pounds-198.2 million pounds ($259.3 million-$266.3 million) for fiscal 2026, according to a company-compiled consensus.
The company, one of UK's largest food producers with more than 4,000 people, reported a 5.2% rise in branded revenue growth over the Christmas period, extending the growth seen in the previous quarter.
($1 = 0.7444 pounds)
(Reporting by Ankita Bora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sumana Nandy)
Trading profit refers to the income generated from buying and selling goods or services, minus the costs associated with those transactions. It is a key indicator of a company's financial performance.
Branded products are goods that are marketed under a specific brand name, which distinguishes them from generic or unbranded products. Branding helps create customer loyalty and recognition.
