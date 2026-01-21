Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 21, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 21, 2026
UK inflation increased to 3.4% in December, stabilizing Sterling and potentially affecting Bank of England's rate cut plans amid geopolitical tensions.
LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The pound held steady on Wednesday, after data showed UK inflation picked up more than expected in December, which could lower the chances of more aggressive rate cuts from the Bank of England this year.
Geopolitical tensions have dominated activity in the currency market this week, overshadowing even economic data, as the prospect of another trade war between the United States and Europe has prompted investors to hedge against this risk by selling U.S. assets, including the dollar against the pound.
Official UK data showed the headline rate of inflation accelerated to 3.4% in December, compared with a forecast of 3.3% in a Reuters poll of economists and against a 3.2% rate the month before, while services inflation also sped up to 4.5% from 4.4% in November.
Sterling traded at $1.3438, showing little change on the day or from levels traded right before the inflation report. Against the euro, the pound also held steady at 87.22 pence.
(Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Samuel Indyk)
Inflation is the rate at which the general level of prices for goods and services rises, eroding purchasing power. It is typically measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI).
Currency hedging is a financial strategy used to protect against potential losses from fluctuations in exchange rates. It involves taking positions in currency markets to offset risks.
The Bank of England is the central bank of the United Kingdom, responsible for issuing currency, managing monetary policy, and ensuring financial stability.
