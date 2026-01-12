Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 12, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 12, 2026
Jan 12 (Reuters) - British semiconductor wafer maker IQE on Monday said it expects its revenue and adjusted core profit for fiscal 2025 at the upper end of its forecasts, with demand driven by markets including military and defence, AI, data centres, and handsets.
(Reporting by Rishab Shaju in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)
Revenue growth refers to the increase in a company's sales over a specific period, indicating its ability to expand its business and generate more income.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the simulation of human intelligence processes by machines, especially computer systems, enabling them to perform tasks that typically require human intelligence.
Adjusted core profit is a measure of a company's profitability that excludes certain one-time or non-recurring items, providing a clearer view of ongoing operational performance.
Demand in economics refers to the quantity of a product or service that consumers are willing and able to purchase at various prices.
Explore more articles in the Finance category