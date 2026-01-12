Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 12, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 12, 2026
Jan 12 (Reuters) - BE Semiconductor Industries, one of Europe largest suppliers of chip assembly equipment, reported a sequential rise in preliminary orders for the fourth quarter on Monday.
The Dutch company said orders should reach 250 million euros ($292 million) in the final quarter of 2025, up from 174.7 million in the third quarter and 128 million in the second.
($1 = 0.8569 euros)
(Reporting by Nathan Vifflin in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)
A preliminary order refers to an initial commitment or request for products or services before finalizing a contract. It indicates expected demand and helps companies plan their production and inventory.
An investment manager is a professional or firm responsible for managing investment portfolios on behalf of clients, making decisions about asset allocation and investment strategies.
Explore more articles in the Finance category