Finance
UK’s Halfords faces $29 million increase in costs from UK budget
Published : 2 days ago, on
(Reuters) -British bicycle and car products retailer Halfords Group on Tuesday forecast its future costs to increase by around 23 million pounds ($28.86 million) due to higher employer social security contributions following the UK budget in October.
The 130-year-old company, which has retail stores, garages, mobile vans, and home delivery services, joins a growing number of UK firms warning of more than $1 billion in combined increased costs due to the rise in National Insurance Contributions paid by employers.
Halfords employs more than 12,000 people.
The effect of the UK budget on consumer behaviour, and hence, the trajectory of our end-markets is unclear,” the company said, while noting that the short-term outlook remained challenging.
Halfords noted that it had already factored in about 9 million pounds in costs in its planning assumptions for fiscal 2026.
The company also reported nearly flat like-for-like sales and underlying pre-tax profit for the six-month period ended Sept. 27. ($1 = 0.7970 pounds)
(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Global Banking & Finance Review
Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?
Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!
By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Recent Post
-
Business3 days ago
Brazilian meat suppliers stop deliveries to local Carrefour retailers, media say
-
Top Stories3 days ago
Stocks bounce, dollar slides with bond yields on Bessent pick
-
Investing3 days ago
German defence firm Renk Group appoints Alexander Sagel as CEO
-
Top Stories3 days ago
Explainer-COP29 – How does $300 billion stack up?