Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Finance

Romania’s seven-year fiscal plan may test markets, says watchdog

Election posters on an old window.

Published : 2 days ago, on

By Gergely Szakacs and Luiza Ilie

BUDAPEST (Reuters) –Financial markets might run out of patience with Romania’s high fiscal deficit, the country’s fiscal watchdog warned on Tuesday, saying Bucharest’s seven-year plan to narrow the gap risked being too slow for some investors.

The prospect of presidential and parliamentary elections in central Europe’s second-largest economy in November and December has triggered a spending surge that is expected to push Romania’s 2024 budget deficit to 8% of gross domestic product.

Romania submitted a plan to Brussels in late October to cut its deficit below the EU’s 3% of GDP ceiling within seven years, with ratings agencies and analysts expecting tax hikes.

It is not mission impossible, but it is going to be very hard,” the chairman of Romania’s Fiscal Council, Daniel Daianu, told a conference in Budapest about Romania’s fiscal plans.

“Seven years seems to be reasonable, but I don’t know about the patience of markets,” he later told a panel discussion. We are being pushed by financial markets unless we are prudent. If we make big mistakes we are going to get punished.”

Romania has yet to unveil a 2025 budget and analysts say the formation of a new government and policy could be complicated by the shock outcome of last Sunday’s presidential election.

That put a hard-right critic of NATO who has praised Russia against a centre-right opposition leader in a Dec. 8 run-off vote, with the leaders of the two ruling parties eliminated. Analysts say the far-right could now win at least a third of seats in parliamentary elections next Sunday.

The shock result sent 10-year Romanian bond yields to their highest level in 19 months on Monday.

Daianu, however, said that Romania’s public debt of 50% of gross domestic product was still “manageable,” while EU membership and cohesion funds provided to poorer members of the bloc played an important role in economic stability.

Given that Romania has one of Europe’s lowest tax takes, there was scope to raise revenue to shore up the budget, Daianu said, without elaborating on whether this meant higher tax rates or improved tax collection.

Earlier this month the European Commission forecast Romania’s budget deficit would run close to 8% of GDP over the next two years under unchanged policies, driven in part by the cost of a pension reform and higher interest payments.

The Commission said it could not take potential deficit-reducing measures proposed in October by Romania into account as they were not sufficiently detailed.

“However, they have the potential to significantly lower the government deficit relative to this forecast, if properly designed and implemented in the context of the budget for 2025,” it said.

Economists at Goldman Sachs said the backlash against mainstream parties in Romania’s presidential election could complicate efforts to rein in the deficit.

In our view, the primary political risk for Romania is not the uncertainty over the composition of the government – which polls suggest will continue to be made up of ‘mainstream’ parties – but whether the new administration will address the rising fiscal challenges,” they said.

(Writing by Gergely SzakacsEditing by Ed Osmond and Susan Fenton)

 

Jesse Pitts has been with the Global Banking & Finance Review since 2016, serving in various capacities, including Graphic Designer, Content Publisher, and Editorial Assistant. As the sole graphic designer for the company, Jesse plays a crucial role in shaping the visual identity of Global Banking & Finance Review. Additionally, Jesse manages the publishing of content across multiple platforms, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post