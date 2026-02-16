UK's FRC weighs letting Chinese auditors use home standards for London listings
The UK's FRC is considering allowing Chinese auditors to use their home standards for London listings, aiming to boost capital flow and investment.
LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Britain's Financial Reporting Council said on Monday it was consulting on a proposed amendment that would temporarily permit auditors of China-registered companies listing Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) in London to apply Chinese Standards on Auditing for UK listing purposes.
The FRC said the temporary amendment would support the flow of capital, enabling investment and growth.
The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) is the UK's independent regulator responsible for promoting high-quality corporate governance and reporting to foster investment. It oversees the auditing profession and sets standards for accounting and auditing.
Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) are financial instruments that allow investors to buy shares in foreign companies. They represent shares traded on international markets, making it easier for companies to access capital from global investors.
Chinese Standards on Auditing are the set of guidelines and principles that govern the auditing process in China. They ensure that audits are conducted with integrity and in compliance with local regulations.
Capital flow refers to the movement of money for the purpose of investment, trade, or business operations. It can be in the form of foreign direct investment, portfolio investment, or other financial transactions.
Auditing plays a crucial role in ensuring the accuracy and reliability of financial statements, which builds investor confidence. This confidence can lead to increased investment and growth opportunities for businesses.
