AJ Bell reported a 27.7% rise in quarterly inflows, reaching 4.6 billion pounds, despite UK budget uncertainties affecting pension withdrawals.
Jan 22 (Reuters) - Investment platform AJ Bell reported a 27.7% rise in first quarter gross inflows for its platform business but said that uncertainty in the run up to UK budget in November prompted more customers to pull money from their pensions.
The company reported platform business gross inflow of 4.6 billion pounds ($6.2 billion) for the quarter ended December 31 2025 compared to 3.6 billion pounds in the year-ago period.
($1 = 0.7450 pounds)
(Reporting by Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)
Gross inflows refer to the total amount of money that investors deposit into an investment platform or fund over a specific period, indicating the platform's ability to attract new capital.
A pension is a retirement plan that provides a regular income to individuals after they retire, typically funded by contributions made during their working years.
