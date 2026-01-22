Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Last updated: January 22, 2026
Ferretti's main shareholder opposes KKCG's €182M offer to double its stake and push for board changes.
Jan 22 (Reuters) - Ferretti International Holdings, the controlling shareholder of Ferretti, said on Thursday it did not intend to support the partial public tender offer for the Italian yacht maker launched by Czech investment group KKCG.
KKCG on Monday launched an offer worth up to 182 million euros ($213 million) to double its stake in Ferretti and push for boardroom changes.
($1 = 0.8558 euros)
(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru. Editing by Mark Potter)
