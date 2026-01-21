Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 21, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 21, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 21, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 21, 2026
Aberdeen reported $5.24 billion in client cash outflows for 2025, as CEO Jason Windsor continues a turnaround strategy. The financial report highlights ongoing challenges.
Jan 21 (Reuters) - British money manager Aberdeen reported 3.9 billion pounds ($5.24 billion) of net outflows of client cash in 2025 on Wednesday, as CEO Jason Windsor presses ahead with a turnaround strategy for the company.
($1 = 0.7443 pounds)
(Reporting by Iain Withers in London, Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Rashmi Aich)
Cash outflow refers to the money that exits a business or investment, typically used for expenses, investments, or distributions to shareholders.
A turnaround strategy is a plan implemented by a company to improve its financial performance and return to profitability after a period of decline.
Net outflows occur when the amount of money withdrawn from an investment or fund exceeds the amount of money deposited or invested.
Explore more articles in the Finance category