Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 21, 2026
Last updated: January 21, 2026
Experian reports 8% revenue growth in Q3, maintaining its annual forecast due to U.S. lending recovery and strong demand for fraud-prevention services.
Jan 21 (Reuters) - Experian reported an 8% growth in its third-quarter organic revenue on Wednesday, as the credit data and analytics company continued to reap gains from a recovery in U.S. lending and strong demand for its fraud-prevention services.
Signs of a rebound in loan demand across key markets, driven by cuts to benchmark lending rates in the United States and Europe, have provided a cushion for Experian and other credit-reporting firms.
As central banks signal that interest rates have likely peaked, expectations are rising for a rebound in bank lending - an important revenue driver for Experian.
Volumes in the U.S. mortgage market, a key segment, have shown early signs of stabilisation after a prolonged downturn.
In North America, which accounts for 68% of the group's total revenue, organic revenue growth stood at 10%.
The FTSE-100 company maintained its full-year forecast for an 11% rise in total revenue, with organic revenue growth of 8%.
(Reporting by Rishab Shaju and Sri Hari N S in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Organic revenue growth refers to the increase in a company's sales generated from its existing operations, excluding any revenue from acquisitions or mergers. It reflects the company's ability to grow its business through its core activities.
A credit-reporting firm is a company that collects and analyzes credit information about individuals and businesses. They provide credit reports and scores that help lenders assess the creditworthiness of potential borrowers.
Fraud-prevention services are measures and tools used by businesses to detect, prevent, and respond to fraudulent activities. These services help protect against financial losses and maintain the integrity of transactions.
