Experian Achieves 8% Organic Revenue Growth Amid Lending Recovery

Experian's Revenue Growth and Market Trends

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Experian reported an 8% growth in its third-quarter organic revenue on Wednesday, as the credit data and analytics company continued to reap gains from a recovery in U.S. lending and strong demand for its fraud-prevention services.

Impact of Interest Rates on Lending

Signs of a rebound in loan demand across key markets, driven by cuts to benchmark lending rates in the United States and Europe, have provided a cushion for Experian and other credit-reporting firms.

Stabilization in Mortgage Market

As central banks signal that interest rates have likely peaked, expectations are rising for a rebound in bank lending - an important revenue driver for Experian.

Regional Revenue Contributions

Volumes in the U.S. mortgage market, a key segment, have shown early signs of stabilisation after a prolonged downturn.

In North America, which accounts for 68% of the group's total revenue, organic revenue growth stood at 10%.

The FTSE-100 company maintained its full-year forecast for an 11% rise in total revenue, with organic revenue growth of 8%.

(Reporting by Rishab Shaju and Sri Hari N S in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)