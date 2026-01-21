JD Sports' sales fall in Christmas quarter on weak UK, Europe trading

JD Sports Sales Performance Overview

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - British sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion on Wednesday reported another fall in underlying sales in the key Christmas trading period, with improved trends in the United States offset by weaker trading in the UK and Europe.

Sales Trends in the Christmas Quarter

The FTSE 100-listed group, which makes about 40% of its revenue in North America through its JD Sports, Hibbett, DTLR and Shoe Palace stores, said sales on a like-for-like basis fell 1.8% in the nine weeks to January 3, versus a 1.7% fall in the third quarter.

It expects year to end-January 2026 profit before tax and adjusting items to be in line with current market expectations of 849 million pounds ($1.14 billion), down from the 923 million pounds made in 2024/25.

Profit Expectations for 2026

The group also said it currently anticipates a period of "muted market growth" in its 2026/27 year.

Market Growth Outlook

Shares in JD have fallen 7% over the last year, reflecting a weak economic backdrop with the group's core, younger and less affluent customer base under pressure, a market driven by discounts and a drop-off in demand for Nike products, which make up about 45% of its sales.

($1 = 0.7444 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle and Sarah Young)