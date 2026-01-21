Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Last updated: January 21, 2026
JD Sports reported a 1.8% sales decline during the Christmas period, with improved trends in North America but weaker markets in Europe.
LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - British sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion on Wednesday reported another fall in underlying sales in the key Christmas trading period, with improved trends in the United States offset by weaker trading in the UK and Europe.
The FTSE 100-listed group, which makes about 40% of its revenue in North America through its JD Sports, Hibbett, DTLR and Shoe Palace stores, said sales on a like-for-like basis fell 1.8% in the nine weeks to January 3, versus a 1.7% fall in the third quarter.
It expects year to end-January 2026 profit before tax and adjusting items to be in line with current market expectations of 849 million pounds ($1.14 billion), down from the 923 million pounds made in 2024/25.
The group also said it currently anticipates a period of "muted market growth" in its 2026/27 year.
Shares in JD have fallen 7% over the last year, reflecting a weak economic backdrop with the group's core, younger and less affluent customer base under pressure, a market driven by discounts and a drop-off in demand for Nike products, which make up about 45% of its sales.
($1 = 0.7444 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle and Sarah Young)
