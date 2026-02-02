Ukraine's Zelenskiy says dignified, lasting peace realistic, ahead of talks
President Zelenskiy sees a dignified and lasting peace as achievable ahead of talks with Russian and U.S. officials in Abu Dhabi, focusing on security and economic recovery.
KYIV, Feb 2 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that it was realistic to achieve a dignified and lasting peace, ahead of the next round of peace talks with Russian and U.S. officials due this week in Abu Dhabi.
Speaking after discussions with his negotiating team, Zelenskiy said the Ukrainian delegation would also hold bilateral meetings with U.S. officials during the two days of talks in Abu Dhabi, which are due to start on Wednesday.
"We consider the bilateral security guarantees document with the United States to be complete, and we anticipate further substantive work on documents related to recovery and economic development," Zelenskiy said.
