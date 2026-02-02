LVMH champagne arm settles dispute with workers over bonuses, union says
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 2, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 2, 2026
LVMH's champagne division has settled a bonus dispute with workers, avoiding a planned strike. The agreement includes payments of at least 3,300 euros.
PARIS, Feb 2 (Reuters) - LVMH's champagne arm, behind brands like Moet & Chandon and Veuve Clicquot, has reached a deal with labour representatives to compensate workers for lost bonuses, the CGT union said in a statement sent to staffers.
The agreement, according to which staffers will receive one-off payments of at least 3,300 euros ($3 894,99) follows a similar deal reached at LVMH's cognac brand Hennessy last week.
Strike action planned for Tuesday has been called off, the CGT said.
($1 = 0.8472 euros)
(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)
