Kyiv Enhances Air Defense Amid Threat of New Russian Strikes

Strengthening Kyiv's Air Defense

KYIV, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Senior Ukrainian officials agreed on Wednesday to boost air defence capabilities around the capital Kyiv to counter possible further Russian air attacks on energy infrastructure, Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

Recent Russian Attacks

The fresh preparations follow attacks on Kyiv that have left officials scrambling to repair damage to heating and power networks, which has left thousands in the cold and darkness.

Impact on Energy Infrastructure

"Most of the information is not to be made public. Within the context of possible further Russian attacks, we discussed strengthening Kyiv's active air defence, particularly for energy facilities," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram after a meeting of the military staff.

Nuclear Power Plant Operations

"We also identified and prioritised other critical infrastructure facilities that require protection."

Shmyhal, who also serves as first deputy prime minister, said plans were coordinated with government ministries, city authorities and officials in the energy sector.

Earlier on Wednesday, Artem Nekrasov, Ukraine's first deputy energy minister, said the country's nuclear power plants, which cover two-thirds of energy needs, were still unable to operate at full capacity after the latest Russian attacks.

Last week, Russia struck thermal power plants and key electrical substations, forcing nuclear plants to cut power production.

"Restoration is under way at both power stations and high-voltage substations, which supply power from nuclear power plants," Nekrasov said in a televised statement.

He said restrictions on energy supplies remained in place across the country for households and businesses.

Ukraine operates three nuclear power plants with a total capacity of about eight gigawatts, while the country needs around 18 gigawatts. Almost all thermal power plants, which before the war provided more than a third of consumption, have been destroyed or seriously damaged.

The shortfall in generation is covered by maximum possible imports from the EU, insignificant volumes from alternative energy sources, and large-scale blackouts for consumers.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by William Maclean, Ron Popeski, Rod Nickel)