Ukraine's air force gives all-clear after warning of Russian missile launch
Posted on February 12, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 12, 2026
Feb 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine's air force gave the all-clear on Thursday, after warning earlier of the likely launch of a Russian intermediate-range ballistic missile.
No strikes were immediately reported by authorities across Ukraine.
(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Alex Richardson)
