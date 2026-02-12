Kyrgyzstan moves to purge allies of ousted security chief
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 12, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 12, 2026
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 12, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 12, 2026
Kyrgyzstan detains allies of ousted security chief Tashiev, raising concerns of political instability under President Japarov.
By Aigerim Turgunbaeva
BISHKEK, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The speaker of Kyrgyzstan's parliament resigned on Thursday and several allies of the country's ousted security chief Kamchybek Tashiev were detained, as President Sadyr Japarov moved to purge supporters of the one-time close ally he dismissed on Tuesday.
Departing speaker Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu was a close ally of ousted State Committee for National Security (GKNB) head Tashiev, seen until this week as the country's second most powerful official.
Japarov and Tashiev had effectively ruled Kyrgyzstan — a mountainous nation of 7 million — in tandem since they rose to power amid mass protests in 2020.
The abrupt collapse of their partnership, which had bridged the longstanding divide between the country's north and south, now raises the prospect of renewed instability in a state that has seen three presidents toppled by street protests since 2005.
The two men had clamped down on media freedom and political opposition in what was once considered Central Asia's most democratic country. Their supporters, however, credited them with restoring stability and delivering rapid economic growth.
Kyrgyz authorities have arrested five prominent supporters of Tashiev on allegations of fomenting disorder and have pushed through a rapid restructuring of the security services he led until Tuesday.
Allies of Japarov say Tashiev's dismissal was triggered by attempts by unspecified actors to create "divisions" within Kyrgyz society.
Tashiev, who local media reported was receiving medical treatment in Germany when he was removed, described his ouster as "unexpected" but urged his supporters to obey the law and avoid destabilising the country.
Kyrgyzstan, a close ally of Russia, is under heightened scrutiny from Western powers that say it has become a principal facilitator of Russian evasion of sanctions imposed over the war in Ukraine.
The European Union last week proposed banning certain exports to Kyrgyzstan, over fears of sanctions-busting.
(Reporting by Aigerim Turgunbaeva, Writing by Felix Light; Editing by Ros Russell)
Economic growth refers to an increase in the production of goods and services in an economy over a period of time, often measured by the rise in Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
Financial stability is a condition where the financial system operates effectively, with institutions able to manage risks and absorb shocks without leading to systemic crises.
A central bank is a national institution that manages a country's currency, money supply, and interest rates, and oversees the banking system to ensure economic stability.
A security chief is an executive responsible for overseeing the security operations of an organization, ensuring the safety of its assets, personnel, and information.
Explore more articles in the Headlines category