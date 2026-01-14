Ukraine Maintains Steady Gas Supply Amid Ongoing Russian Attacks

Ukraine's Gas Supply Stability

KYIV, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine will not restrict gas supplies to its population and businesses despite ongoing Russian attacks that have damaged Ukrainian gas infrastructure and curtailed production, the head of state energy company Naftogaz said on Wednesday.

Response to Misinformation

Russia has been attacking Ukraine's energy sector on an almost daily basis since last year, targeting electricity producers and transmission systems as well as gas production and transportation facilities.

Current Energy Challenges

"All consumers are fully supplied with gas despite systematic attacks by the enemy on gas infrastructure," Naftogaz boss Sergii Koretskyi wrote on Facebook.

Future Plans for Gas Production

Last year, then energy minister Svitlana Hrynchuk said her team had already worked out scenarios and prepared restrictions on gas supplies to the population and industry for the first time since Russia's 2022 invasion sparked the war.

Koretskyi was responding to information circulating on the Telegram messaging app suggesting that such restrictions had now been implemented.

"There are no restrictions ... This is completely untrue," he wrote, adding that there were no plans to curtail gas supplies.

Ukraine, which has lost about half of its power-generating capacity during the war, is restricting electricity supplies to both the population and businesses, and many regions spend almost half of the day without power.

Before the Russian attacks on the gas sector, Ukraine covered almost all of its gas needs with its own production. Following the attacks, however, it sharply increased gas imports, mainly from the EU but also with LNG from the United States.

Ukraine's parliament on Wednesday appointed former Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal as the country's new energy minister. He said his main task is to resume domestic gas production.

"We need to rebuild damaged gas distribution stations and gas pipelines, restore backup gas supply schemes for critical consumers, and improve the reliability of gas storage facilities," he told parliament.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Joe Bavier)