Telecoms operator Odido could file for Amsterdam IPO as soon as next week,

By Charlie Conchie

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Dutch telecoms company Odido is likely to file for an initial public offering in Amsterdam as soon as next week, two people close to the matter told Reuters, in the latest sign of a resurgence in European listing activity.

The mobile operator owned by Apax Partners and Warburg Pincus could raise about 1 billion euros ($1.17 billion) in the deal, one of the people said. Both cautioned that no final decision had been made on when to launch the process.

Apax, Warburg Pincus and Odido declined to comment.

An Odido listing would add momentum to a rebound in Europe’s IPO market this year after confirmation on Wednesday of plans by Czech defence giant CSG to list on Euronext Amsterdam in the coming weeks.

Despite a rise in overall global listing activity in 2025, the value of IPOs across Europe, the Middle East and Africa fell to $27 billion last year from $32.6 billion in 2024, Dealogic data shows.

Formerly T-Mobile Netherlands, Odido is the country’s largest mobile phone company with about eight million customers. Apax and Warburg Pincus acquired the business under its previous name in 2021 at an enterprise value of 5.1 billion euros.

Odido had considered listing last year but delayed its plans because of market turmoil triggered by U.S. tariffs, the sources said.

European listings showed signs of a rebound after the summer with large deals including Swiss Marketplace Group and Verisure. CSG and Odido would mark the first major Amsterdam IPOs in more than a year after a quiet 2025.

Bloomberg reported last week that Odido could revive its IPO plans this month.

($1 = 0.8581 euros)

(Reporting by Charlie ConchieEditing by David Goodman)