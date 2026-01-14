Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 14, 2026
Jan 14 (Reuters) - A new German-Israel agreement aims to counter cyber threats and enhance security infrastructure, German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt told parliament on Wednesday.
Dobrindt signed the agreement with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem over the weekend.
The collaboration includes the development of a joint "cyber dome" system, an artificial intelligence and cyber innovation centre, drone defence cooperation, and improved civilian warning systems.
"We have already had a trusting partnership in the past, which we want to strengthen further," Dobrindt said. "Israel has extensive experience in cyber defence. We want to benefit from that."
The German Interior Ministry said on Monday the agreement would extend to protecting energy infrastructure and connected vehicle networks, in addition to enhancing collaboration in civil protection, counter-terrorism, and criminal prosecution.
European countries are facing increasing pressure to fortify their cyber defence systems against sophisticated attacks.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Miranda Murray; Writing by Linda Pasquini; Editing by Alison Williams)
