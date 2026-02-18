Ukraine cuts power imports as weather gets less cold
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 18, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 18, 2026
Ukraine reduced electricity imports by 3% due to milder weather, stabilizing supply amid ongoing Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.
KYIV, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine reduced electricity imports by 3% to around 311 gigawatt hours last week amid milder weather, analyst DixiGroup said late on Tuesday.
"This is the first decline in weekly import volumes in the last five weeks. Electricity exports have remained at zero for three months in a row," it said in a report.
Ukrainians suffered record cold conditions in early February, with temperatures in some parts of the country hitting minus 30 degrees Celsius (-22°F) - just as Russian attacks knocked out large parts of the energy network.
DixiGroup added that a gradual rise in temperatures had somewhat improved the situation, as warmer weather reduced network load and eased the capacity deficit. This helped partially stabilize supply schedules and avoid large-scale emergency outages.
Half of the imported volume came from Hungary, 20% from Romania and 18% from Slovakia. Ukraine also imported energy from Poland and Moldova.
Russia attacked the Ukrainian energy system again this week, striking both thermal power plants and electrical substations.
Attacks on power stations, the energy transmission system and the gas sector are important elements of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine launched by Russia in February 2022. Moscow says it is seeking to undermine Ukraine's ability to fight.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by David Holmes)
