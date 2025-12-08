Zelenskiy says no accord so far on eastern Ukraine in US talks, Bloomberg News reports
Posted on December 8, 2025
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said negotiators remain split over territorial concessions in a U.S.-brokered peace plan, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing a phone interview with Zelenskiy.
