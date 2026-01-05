Head of Ukraine's security service Maliuk to be replaced, Zelenskiy says
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 5, 2026
KYIV, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that he wanted to replace the head of the country's SBU security service, Vasyl Maliuk, part of a wider reshuffle that has also seen the presidential chief of staff replaced.
Zelenskiy said on X that he had asked Maliuk instead to focus more on combat operations, adding: "There must be more Ukrainian asymmetric operations against the occupier and the Russian state, and more solid results in eliminating the enemy."
Maliuk took charge of the SBU in 2023 and during his tenure, the service has carried out a number of high-profile operations, including attacks on the Crimean Bridge and Russian strategic bomber bases.
(Reporting by Yuliia DysaEditing by Gareth Jones)
