Headlines
Zelenskiy says 20-point peace plan should be put to referendum in Ukraine
Zelenskiy says 20-point peace plan should be put to referendum in Ukraine
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 29, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 29, 2025
KYIV, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that a 20-point peace plan to end Russia's war should be put to a referendum in Ukraine.
Speaking to reporters in a WhatsApp chat, he added that a ceasefire of at least 60 days would be necessary to hold such a referendum.
(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa; Writing by Dan Peleschuk;Editing by Alison Williams)
Explore more articles in the Headlines category