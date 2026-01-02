Headlines
Zelenskiy says he will appoint Oleh Ivashchenko as new military intelligence chief
Zelenskiy says he will appoint Oleh Ivashchenko as new military intelligence chief
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 2, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 2, 2026
KYIV, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday he will appoint the head of the foreign intelligence service Oleh Ivashchenko as the new military intelligence chief.
Ivashchenko will replace Kyrylo Budanov who will become the new head of Zelenskiy's office.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Toby Chopra)
Explore more articles in the Headlines category