Zelenskiy says he offered position of chief of staff to military intelligence chief
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 2, 2026
KYIV, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday he has offered the position of presidential chief of staff to military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov.
"At this time, Ukraine needs greater focus on security issues, the development of the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine, as well as on the diplomatic track of negotiations, and the Office of the President will primarily serve the fulfillment of these tasks of our state," he said on X social network.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Dan Peleschuk; Editing by Toby Chopra)
