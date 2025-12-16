Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant running on single power line, Russia says
Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant running on single power line, Russia says
Posted on December 16, 2025
MOSCOW, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine is currently receiving electricity through only one of two external power lines, its Russian management said on Tuesday.
The other line was disconnected due to military activity, the management said, adding that radiation levels remain normal. Repair work will begin as soon as possible.
The nuclear plant, Europe's largest, has been under Russian control since March 2022, when Russian forces overran much of southeastern Ukraine. It is not currently producing electricity but relies on external power to keep the nuclear material cool and avoid a meltdown.
Each side has regularly accused the other of shelling the facility. It experienced a couple of complete power outages earlier this month but was subsequently reconnected.
In September and October the plant was without external power for 30 days, relying on backup diesel generators, until a damaged line was reconnected during a local ceasefire arranged with the help of the U.N. nuclear agency.
(Reporting by ReutersWriting by Maxim RodionovEditing by Mark Trevelyan)
