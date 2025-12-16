MOSCOW, ‌Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power ‍plant ‌in Ukraine is currently receiving electricity through ⁠only one of ‌two external power lines, its Russian management said on Tuesday.

The other line was disconnected due to ⁠military activity, the management said, adding that radiation levels ​remain normal. Repair work will begin ‌as soon as ⁠possible.

The nuclear plant, Europe's largest, has been under Russian control since March 2022, when ​Russian forces overran much of southeastern Ukraine. It is not currently producing electricity but relies on external power to keep ​the ‍nuclear material cool ​and avoid a meltdown.

Each side has regularly accused the other of shelling the facility. It experienced a couple of complete power outages earlier this month but was subsequently reconnected.

In ⁠September and October the plant was without external power for 30 ​days, relying on backup diesel generators, until a damaged line was reconnected during a local ceasefire arranged with ‌the help of the U.N. nuclear agency.

(Reporting by ReutersWriting by Maxim RodionovEditing by Mark Trevelyan)