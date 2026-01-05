Headlines
Witkoff, Kushner to represent US at Ukraine talks, says White House
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 5, 2026
Jan 5 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner will represent the United States at talks on Ukraine in Paris this week, a White House official said on Monday.
(Reporting by Steve Holland, writing by Costas Pitas and David Ljunggren)
