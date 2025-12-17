US, Russia to hold talks in Miami this weekend, Politico reports
US, Russia to hold talks in Miami this weekend, Politico reports
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 17, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 17, 2025
WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - U.S. and Russian officials are expected to hold talks in Miami, Florida, this weekend about a possible deal to end the war in Ukraine, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.
U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner are expected to be part of the U.S. delegation, according to Politico, which also reported that Kirill Dmitriev, the head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, will be part of the Russian delegation.
(Reporting by Jasper Ward in Washington; Editing by Bhargav Acharya)
Explore more articles in the Headlines category