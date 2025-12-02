Trump envoy Witkoff to meet national security advisers of Ukraine, Germany, France and UK
Trump envoy Witkoff to meet national security advisers of Ukraine, Germany, France and UK
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 19, 2025
Dec 19 (Reuters) - White House envoy Steve Witkoff will meet in Miami on Friday with the national security advisers of Ukraine, Germany, France and the United Kingdom, Axios reported, citing two sources.
Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, also planned to meet a Russian delegation in Miami this weekend, a White House official told Reuters, as they continue trying to hammer out an agreement to end Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Ryan Patrick Jones; Editing by)