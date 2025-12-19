Rubio says progress has been made in talks to end war in Ukraine, but still a ways to go
Rubio says progress has been made in talks to end war in Ukraine, but still a ways to go
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 19, 2025
WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday said that talks to end the war in Ukraine are not about imposing a deal on anybody, adding that progress has been made but there is a ways to go.
Speaking to reporters at a news conference, Rubio added that the last issues are always the hardest.
(Reporting by Simon Lewis, Daphne Psaledakis and Bhargav Acharya)