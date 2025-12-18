KYIV, ‌Dec 18 (Reuters) - The Ukraine-U.S. reconstruction fund, established as ‍part ‌of the minerals deal the two countries signed in ⁠April, on Thursday approved ‌its asset policies and is poised to begin reviewing its first investment opportunities in 2026, the U.S. governmental body ⁠overseeing the fund said.

The Development Finance Corporation (DFC) said in a statement ​that the fund's second meeting "reached final consensus ‌necessary to bring the ⁠fund to full operational status".

Potential deals could focus on critical minerals extraction and energy development as well ​as on maritime infrastructure, the DFC said.

Kyiv signed the minerals deal in April after months of pressure from President Donald Trump, giving the United States ​preferential ‍access to new ​Ukrainian minerals projects in exchange for investment. Ukraine signed in the hope of winning Trump's backing as it repels Russia's nearly four-year-old full-scale invasion.

In autumn, a U.S. team travelled to Ukraine for consultations and visited ⁠some sites of potentially promising projects.

Ukraine has deposits of 22 of 34 minerals ​considered critical by the EU for industries such as defence, high-tech appliances and green energy. However, most of the sites have not been ‌fully assessed and they will need significant funding to be developed.

