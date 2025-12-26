Headlines
Trump to meet Ukraine's Zelenskiy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday, Axios reports
Trump to meet Ukraine's Zelenskiy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday, Axios reports
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 26, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 26, 2025
Dec 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday at Mar-a-Lago, Axios reporter Barak Ravid said on social media platform X, citing a Ukrainian official.
Reuters could not immediately verify the statement.
(Reporting by Bipasha Dey in Bengaluru, Editing by Alexandra Hudson)
Explore more articles in the Headlines category