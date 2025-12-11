Headlines
Ukraine hands revised 20-point peace plan proposal to US, ABC News reports
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 11, 2025
Dec 11 (Reuters) - Ukraine had handed the U.S. a revised 20-point peace plan to end the war with Russia, ABC News reported on Thursday, citing a Ukrainian official.
The revised plan contains "some new ideas" regarding territories and control over the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the report says.
