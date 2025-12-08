Dec 8 (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that Moscow had received no word on the outcome of talks in Florida on a settlement in Ukraine between U.S. and Ukrainian officials.

"For the moment, we don't know the outcome of talks between the Ukrainians and the Americans in Florida," the RIA news agency quoted Peskov as telling state television.

"When we get word, it will be clear how and in what direction we are to act next."

The two sides met in Florida until Saturday after President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner met Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin to discuss a U.S.-backed plan to settle the war, now in its fourth year.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described the talks in Florida as "constructive, although not easy."

Zelenskiy said on Monday that Ukraine would share a revised peace plan with the U.S. on Tuesday after holding talks in London with the leaders of France, Germany and Britain.

