MOSCOW, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that Ukraine should withdraw its troops from the part of Donbas that it still controls, and that a call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump would take place very soon.

Putin and Trump spoke on Sunday ahead of Trump's meeting in Miami with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said a phone call between Putin and Zelenskiy was not currently under discussion.

Russia currently controls a fifth of Ukraine, including Crimea which it annexed in 2014, about 90% of Donbas, 75% of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, and slivers of the Kharkiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions, according to Russian estimates.

