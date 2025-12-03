Home > Headlines > Putin sends a signal to Trump on Ukraine proposals
Headlines

Putin sends a signal to Trump on Ukraine proposals

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 26, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

MOSCOW, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin's foreign policy aide spoke to members of the U.S. administration after Moscow received U.S. proposals about a possible Ukrainian peace deal, the Kremlin said on Friday.

Kremlin foreign policy aide, Yuri Ushakov, spoke by telephone to several members of the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. He did not say when the call took place.

Putin envoy Kirill Dmitriev brought paper copies of U.S. proposals for peace back to Moscow after a meeting in Miami at the weekend - and the details were being analysed by the Kremlin, Peskov said.

"The information was analysed, and on behalf of President Putin, contact took place between representatives of the administrations of Russia and the United States," Peskov said. "It was agreed to continue the dialogue."

When asked how the Kremlin viewed the documents, Peskov said that he did not want to comment as Russia felt making remarks in public could undermine the negotiations.

Russia's Kommersant newspaper reported that Putin told some of Russia's top businessmen that he might be open to swapping some territory controlled by Russian forces in Ukraine but that he wanted the whole of Donbas.

Asked about the report, Peskov said that the Ukrainian peace discussions were touched upon "in general" and mentioned at the meeting. He gave no further details on the details of what was discussed.

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; Writing by Anastasia Teterevleva; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Related Posts
Russian central bank cuts own forex sales from 2026, withdrawing some support for rouble
Russian central bank cuts own forex sales from 2026, withdrawing some support for rouble
Trump to meet Ukraine's Zelenskiy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday, Axios reports
Trump to meet Ukraine's Zelenskiy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday, Axios reports
US says it struck Islamic State militants in northwest Nigeria
US says it struck Islamic State militants in northwest Nigeria
Malaysia court finds ex-PM Najib Razak guilty of abuse of power in biggest 1MDB trial
Malaysia court finds ex-PM Najib Razak guilty of abuse of power in biggest 1MDB trial
Zelenskiy says 'a lot' can be decided before New Year ahead of Trump meeting
Zelenskiy says 'a lot' can be decided before New Year ahead of Trump meeting
Russian drones damage foreign-flagged vessels in southern ports, Ukraine says
Russian drones damage foreign-flagged vessels in southern ports, Ukraine says
Putin indicated Russia could be open to territory swap as part of Ukraine deal, Kommersant says
Putin indicated Russia could be open to territory swap as part of Ukraine deal, Kommersant says
Judge grants injunction blocking US from detaining British anti-disinformation activist
Judge grants injunction blocking US from detaining British anti-disinformation activist
North Korea's Kim Jong Un signals continued missile development in next 5 years
North Korea's Kim Jong Un signals continued missile development in next 5 years
Ukraine, US negotiators discussed how to bring peace closer, Zelenskiy says
Ukraine, US negotiators discussed how to bring peace closer, Zelenskiy says
Swedish police shoot man dead, find woman's body
Swedish police shoot man dead, find woman's body
Britain's King Charles lauds unity in diversity in his Christmas message
Britain's King Charles lauds unity in diversity in his Christmas message

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Soccer-Forest great Robertson, 'Picasso of our game', dies at 72

Soccer-Forest great Robertson, 'Picasso of our game', dies at 72

UK police search for two men missing off southwest England coast

UK police search for two men missing off southwest England coast

Russia sees slow but steady progress in Ukraine peace talks

Russia sees slow but steady progress in Ukraine peace talks

Serbia supports talks with Hungary's Mol over sale of sanctioned NIS oil firm

Serbia supports talks with Hungary's Mol over sale of sanctioned NIS oil firm

Serbia supports talks with Hungary's Mol over sale of sanctioned NIS oil firm 

Serbia supports talks with Hungary's Mol over sale of sanctioned NIS oil firm 

Russia compares US blockade of Venezuela to piracy

Russia compares US blockade of Venezuela to piracy

Daughters of King Charles' brother Andrew join royals for Christmas service

Daughters of King Charles' brother Andrew join royals for Christmas service

Russia made a proposal to France on jailed French researcher Vinatier, the Kremlin says

Russia made a proposal to France on jailed French researcher Vinatier, the Kremlin says

Poland intercepts Russian plane over Baltic, reports airspace breaches from Belarus

Poland intercepts Russian plane over Baltic, reports airspace breaches from Belarus

Kremlin says Putin wished Trump a Merry Christmas

Kremlin says Putin wished Trump a Merry Christmas

Ukraine fires Storm Shadows, drones to hit Russia's oil, gas facilities

Ukraine fires Storm Shadows, drones to hit Russia's oil, gas facilities

In first Christmas sermon, Pope Leo decries conditions for Palestinians in Gaza

In first Christmas sermon, Pope Leo decries conditions for Palestinians in Gaza

View All Headlines Posts