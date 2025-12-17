Home > Headlines > Kremlin says Russia's position on European troops in Ukraine is known but open to discussions
Kremlin says Russia's position on European troops in Ukraine is known but open to discussions

December 17, 2025

MOSCOW, ‌Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that ‍Russia's ‌position on the deployment of any European troops ⁠to Ukraine under a ‌possible future U.S.-brokered peace deal was widely known but that the subject could be discussed.

The New York Times ⁠reported that under current U.S. proposals, Ukraine would receive a ​security guarantee from the West and ‌that a Europe-led military ⁠force would assist Ukraine by operating in Western Ukraine away from the front lines.

When asked about ​the reports, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that he did not want to give a running commentary to the media about the diplomacy, ​but ‍that Russia's position - ​opposing any such deployment - was clear.

"Our position on foreign military contingents on the territory of Ukraine is well known," Peskov told reporters. "It is well-known, it is absolutely consistent and understandable. But again, this ⁠is a subject for discussion."

Peskov said that U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff ​was not expected to visit Moscow this week. Russia expects the U.S. to inform Moscow about the results of the talks ‌with Ukraine as soon as it is ready, Peskov said.

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

