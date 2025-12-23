Pope Leo expresses 'much sadness' about Russia refusing Christmas ceasefire

VATICAN CITY, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Pope Leo said on Tuesday that he feels "much sadness" that Russia did not agree to a Christmas ceasefire in its nearly four-year old war with Ukraine.

"Among the things that cause me much sadness is that apparently Russia has refused a ceasefire request," the pope told journalists outside his residence in Castel Gandolfo, Italy.

"I will make an appeal one more time to people of good will to respect at least Christmas day as a day of peace," said Leo, the first U.S. pope.

"Maybe they will listen to us and there will be at least 24 hours, a day of peace, across the world."

(Reporting by Joshua McElwee; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)