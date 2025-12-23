Home > Headlines > Pope Leo expresses 'much sadness' about Russia refusing Christmas ceasefire
Headlines

Pope Leo expresses 'much sadness' about Russia refusing Christmas ceasefire

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 23, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

VATICAN CITY, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Pope Leo said on Tuesday that he feels "much sadness" that Russia did not agree to a Christmas ceasefire in its nearly four-year old war with Ukraine.

"Among the things that cause me much sadness is that apparently Russia has refused a ceasefire request," the pope told journalists outside his residence in Castel Gandolfo, Italy.

"I will make an appeal one more time to people of good will to respect at least Christmas day as a day of peace," said Leo, the first U.S. pope.

"Maybe they will listen to us and there will be at least 24 hours, a day of peace, across the world."

(Reporting by Joshua McElwee; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Related Posts
Pope Leo 'disappointed' in Illinois governor over assisted dying law
Pope Leo 'disappointed' in Illinois governor over assisted dying law
Biathlon-Norwegian athlete Bakken dies at 27
Biathlon-Norwegian athlete Bakken dies at 27
Ukrainian troops withdraw from eastern town of Siversk
Ukrainian troops withdraw from eastern town of Siversk
UK police say comedian Russell Brand charged with two more sex offences
UK police say comedian Russell Brand charged with two more sex offences
Louvre museum installs security bars on balcony used in October's heist
Louvre museum installs security bars on balcony used in October's heist
UK police drop probe into Bob Vylan comments about Israeli military
UK police drop probe into Bob Vylan comments about Israeli military
Citing better cooperation, Montenegro lifts visas for Turkish citizens
Citing better cooperation, Montenegro lifts visas for Turkish citizens
CSG will supply trucks to Slovak army under framework deal worth up to $1.2 billion
CSG will supply trucks to Slovak army under framework deal worth up to $1.2 billion
EU plans stricter controls on plastic imports to help struggling recyclers
EU plans stricter controls on plastic imports to help struggling recyclers
Lebanon denies any army link to Hezbollah after Israeli strike
Lebanon denies any army link to Hezbollah after Israeli strike
Biathlon-Norway's Botn turns to Bjoerndalen for help dealing with 'ugly' medical condition
Biathlon-Norway's Botn turns to Bjoerndalen for help dealing with 'ugly' medical condition
Italy removes emphatic 'Yes!' from national anthem
Italy removes emphatic 'Yes!' from national anthem

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Two men found guilty of UK plot to kill hundreds of Jews as IS fears grow

Two men found guilty of UK plot to kill hundreds of Jews as IS fears grow

Factbox-Weight-loss drug developers line up to tap lucrative market as competition heats up

Factbox-Weight-loss drug developers line up to tap lucrative market as competition heats up

Russia's Lavrov to meet Syrian counterpart for talks in Moscow, TASS cites foreign ministry

Russia's Lavrov to meet Syrian counterpart for talks in Moscow, TASS cites foreign ministry

Germany deports criminal to Syria as pressure mounts on migration

Germany deports criminal to Syria as pressure mounts on migration

Campari's top shareholder regains seized shares after tax deal

Campari's top shareholder regains seized shares after tax deal

Israeli defence minister says no plan to resettle Gaza after hinting at one

Israeli defence minister says no plan to resettle Gaza after hinting at one

Two CMA CGM vessels navigate the Suez Canal in sign of easing tension

Two CMA CGM vessels navigate the Suez Canal in sign of easing tension

Jared Kushner's withdrawal from Serbia will hurt investment, official says

Jared Kushner's withdrawal from Serbia will hurt investment, official says

EU broadens industry compensation for emissions regulation costs

EU broadens industry compensation for emissions regulation costs

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says several draft documents ready after Miami talks

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says several draft documents ready after Miami talks

Italy's government wins upper house confidence vote on 2026 budget

Italy's government wins upper house confidence vote on 2026 budget

Greta Thunberg released from custody after arrest at UK pro-Palestinian protest

Greta Thunberg released from custody after arrest at UK pro-Palestinian protest

View All Headlines Posts