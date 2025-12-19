Ukraine can advise Poland on drone defence, Zelenskiy says in Warsaw
WARSAW, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, on a visit to Warsaw on Friday, said his country could offer advice to Poland on how to defend against drones and ensure better security in the Baltic Sea region.
Speaking at a joint press conference with Polish President Karol Nawrocki, Zelenskiy also invited Polish businesses to participate in Ukraine's reconstruction. He invited Nawrocki to visit Kyiv, adding that Ukrainian and Polish ties should remain strong amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.
