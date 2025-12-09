Top Ukrainian commander: troops hold part of Pokrovsk but have withdrawn from some positions
Top Ukrainian commander: troops hold part of Pokrovsk but have withdrawn from some positions
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 9, 2025
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Ukrainian troops have been holding parts of the beleaguered city of Pokrovsk since mid-November, but some units were ordered to withdraw from impractical positions outside the city in the past week, Ukraine's top commander was quoted as saying on Tuesday.
"We are continuing to hold the northern part of the city, approximately up to the rail line. In addition, to the west of Pokrovak we have cleared and control about 54 sq. km," Oleksandr Syrskyi, quoted by public broadcaster Suspiilne, told Ukrainian journalists.
(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Chris Reese)